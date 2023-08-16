Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scilex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Scilex stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Scilex Holding has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.50.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain. The company's principal product includes ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

