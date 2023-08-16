MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $951.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $937.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

