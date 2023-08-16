Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 54,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,130,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enviva
Enviva Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva
In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $38,000.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enviva
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.