Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 54,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,130,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

