Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 5.8 %

Focus Graphite stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

