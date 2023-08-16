Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.80 and last traded at $136.68. 4,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 132,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $136.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 54.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

