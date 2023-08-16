Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading 2% Higher

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $624.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
