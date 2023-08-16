Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading 2% Higher

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

