iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 682,405 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $66.36.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
