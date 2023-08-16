iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 682,405 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $66.36.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

