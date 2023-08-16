Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

