Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.36. 27,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,065,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQT
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 447,345 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.