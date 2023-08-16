Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.36. 27,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,065,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 447,345 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

