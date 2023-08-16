Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Decreases By 9.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

