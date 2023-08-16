Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,672,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,278,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LU

Lufax Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 83.8% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,330,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 606,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 5,705,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 1,971,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 34.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.