Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Decreases By 9.7%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,101 shares of company stock worth $2,129,272. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

