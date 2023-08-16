Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 335,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,900 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.65% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

