Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.16. 136,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 553,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

