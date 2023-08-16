Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Decreases By 9.7%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 249,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Escalade by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESCA shares. StockNews.com lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

