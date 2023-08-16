51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COE

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.