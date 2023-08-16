Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. 10,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 224,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,497. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agiliti by 89.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 33.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 26.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

