Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 141,744 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $13.58.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

