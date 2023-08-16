Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 141,744 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $13.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
