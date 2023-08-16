Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77. 1,606,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,821,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

