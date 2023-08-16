MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,256 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

LH opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

