MGO One Seven LLC Invests $325,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,695 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.