MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Workday by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

