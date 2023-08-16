16,534 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

