MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,546.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

