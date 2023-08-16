Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.31. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 25,827 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

