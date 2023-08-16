Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Decreases By 19.3%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

