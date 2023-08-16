Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.