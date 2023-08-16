Robert Yau Sells 4,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Yau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.79. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 64.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
