Robert Yau Sells 4,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Yau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.79. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 64.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.