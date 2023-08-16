CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 64,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $69,523.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 161,530 shares of company stock valued at $167,208 in the last 90 days. 55.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

