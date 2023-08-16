Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of Absci stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Absci Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 64.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

