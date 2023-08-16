Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Absci Stock Performance
Shares of Absci stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Absci
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.