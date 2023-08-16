BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

