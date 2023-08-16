Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

