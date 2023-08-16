Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

About Biora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 924,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

