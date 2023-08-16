Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
