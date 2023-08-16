Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Gamida Cell Stock Performance
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
