Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMDA

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.