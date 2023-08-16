Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

CAPR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

