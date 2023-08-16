Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canoo to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV

Canoo Stock Down 4.9 %

Canoo stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $243.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.21. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.