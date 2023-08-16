Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zevia PBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $132,589.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $172,814.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,161,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.