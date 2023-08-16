Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Charge Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %
Charge Enterprises stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Charge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.01.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charge Enterprises
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.