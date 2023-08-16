Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Charge Enterprises stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Charge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.01.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 126,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 271,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

