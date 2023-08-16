CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 267.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $170,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 565,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $448,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.