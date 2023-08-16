Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 27,181 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,997.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0 %

CHD stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.