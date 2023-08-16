Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,664.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $7,052,904.12.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

