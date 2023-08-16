Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Purchases $1,904,650.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 703,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

