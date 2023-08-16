Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down to $156.54

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.54, but opened at $150.44. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $154.19, with a volume of 174,119 shares.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

