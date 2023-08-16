Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $31,062.80 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at $657,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primis Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

