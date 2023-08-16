Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $31,062.80 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at $657,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Primis Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.
Primis Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
