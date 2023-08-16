Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $26.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 50,654 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
