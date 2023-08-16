Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $26.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 50,654 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.