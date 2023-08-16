Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,324 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

