Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore Sells 122,662 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephanie Zapata Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 142.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 20.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 105.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 70.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

