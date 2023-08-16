Tamara Mullings Sells 16,467 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tamara Mullings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tamara Mullings sold 5,163 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $17,037.90.

FTC Solar Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

