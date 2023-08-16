Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $102.53

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.53, but opened at $99.04. Workiva shares last traded at $99.32, with a volume of 22,582 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

