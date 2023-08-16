Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Ibstock Price Performance

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Get Ibstock alerts:

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.